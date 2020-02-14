Husker redshirt freshman WR Darien Chase in NCAA transfer portal

Nebraska's wide receiving corps is losing one of its young pieces.

Redshirt freshman Darien Chase, a class of 2019 signee who played in four games for the Huskers and appeared to be in the mix for playing time going forward, is in the NCAA's transfer portal, a source confirmed to the Journal Star on Friday.

Chase, a Vancouver, Washington, native, caught just one pass for 13 yards in his four games of action during his first year on campus. He showed himself to be further along than fellow freshman receivers De'Mariyon Houston and Jamie Nance — both of whom also redshirted without appearing in a game.

NU added five scholarship wide receivers to the mix in the 2020 class and tried to add a sixth between the early and late signing dates, effectively overhauling the room.

The Huskers also made a change in the coaching ranks with the departure of offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Troy Walters, bringing in Matt Lubick for the same position.

Walters was Chase's primary recruiter and one of the reasons he left Union High in the Pacific Northwest and chose Nebraska over Utah, Boise State and others.