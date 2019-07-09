Nebraska verbal commitment Blaise Gunnerson says he has accepted an invitation to play in the All-American Bowl in January.
The three-star defensive end from Carroll, Iowa, tweeted the news Tuesday.
The event, held annually in San Antonio, is one of the biggest high school all-star showcases in the country and is televised on NBC.
Another member of Nebraska's class of 2020, four-star offensive lineman Turner Corcoran of Lawrence, Kansas, received an invite last month and also is expected to participate in the Jan. 4 event.
This past January, Nebraska was represented in the contest by Bryce Benhart, Ty Robinson, Wan'Dale Robinson and Noa Pola-Gates.