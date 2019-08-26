The wait-and-see approach with Maurice Washington continues into game week for Nebraska and head coach Scott Frost.
The school has not yet made a determination whether the sophomore running back, who is facing two criminal charges, one a felony, in California, will play this weekend against South Alabama.
“We’re trying to determine what’s going on with Maurice,” Frost said. “I’ve said this before, but we’re taking his issues very seriously. We’ve got to wait and try to get more clarity before the week comes up and several people will sit down and try to make the best decision.”
Washington, who is accused of sending a sexually explicit video to a former girlfriend, who appears in the video and was underage at the time it was filmed, doesn’t have another court date until Sept. 3, and that is only slated to be continuation of the preliminary process.
Frost did not discuss specifics on Monday, but on Friday said NU was “starting to get more information” about Washington’s legal status. Unless there is an out-of-court settlement in the coming days, it does not appear any resolution is likely before Saturday’s opener against South Alabama.
“There’s certain things that could lead to us absolutely not letting him play and certain things that could happen that would lead us to considering it,” Frost said. “That still has to be worked through and we’re trying to gather information to make a good decision for this week.”
Washington was listed as a co-starter at running back with junior Dedrick Mills on NU’s first depth chart, released Monday. Frost has lauded the work the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder from San Jose has done on the field in camp this month, a sentiment echoed Monday by sophomore quarterback and captain Adrian Martinez.
“Maurice has brought it this fall camp and in practice so far. He’s been doing a great job of bringing it every day, learning the plays better and just being a good teammate,” Martinez said. “I think the guys respect him for that, coming to work every day and putting his all on the field.”