Maurice Washington's legal proceedings in California are not likely to be concluded by the time Nebraska's football season begins, according to the latest happenings in the Santa Clara County Superior Court.
Washington's latest appearance on Thursday morning did not substantially move the case forward, and his next appearance — still in the preliminary phase of the Santa Clara County's court system — is slated for the morning of Sept. 3, according to court spokesman Benjamin Rada.
The Huskers' season opener is Aug. 31 at home against South Alabama.
That only further solidified what has looked to be the reality for several weeks: That Washington, who is facing a felony and a misdemeanor, is unlikely to have resolution before the regular season begins without some sort of agreement in place between him and prosecutors.
NU head coach Scott Frost said last week that Washington, a running back who was limited during spring ball, has been working out with the team this summer and that he would take part in preseason camp, which begins Aug. 1.
A decision will have to be made, then, if Washington's case is still active when the regular season arrives.
“We’re going to wait and see how it all turns out with Maurice,” Frost said. “He’s been doing a pretty good job in the weight room with the team. We won’t make any decisions on status or anything until we know his legal problems are over."
Washington faces the two charges after he allegedly sent a sexually explicit video to a former girlfriend (who appears in the video and was underage at the time it was made) last year. Washington is not in the video and did not film it.
As a freshman in 2018, Washington compiled 676 yards of offense (455 rushing) and four total touchdowns in 11 games.