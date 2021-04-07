Husker RB transfer Stepp, vet DL Stille among Huskers to miss all of spring ball with injuries

On Wednesday, Rahmir Johnson was also not taking part in practice, while redshirt freshmen Ronald Thompkins and freshman Sevion Morrison were not seen during a 30-minute window early on that was open to reporters.

That left only freshmen Marvin Scott and Gabe Ervin among available scholarship backs.

“The guys that are getting reps are going to have an advantage and have a much better chance,” Frost said. “I love what I’m seeing form the guys that are out there. Missing a couple others because of bumps and bruises and Stepp is going to be out for a while.”

Frost echoed the compliments that running backs coach Ryan Held had Monday for Ervin, the first-year freshman from Buford, Georgia.

“Overall, our newcomers, guys that should be in high school or transferred here, I’ve been very impressed with. Gabe Ervin is definitely one of the leaders of that," Frost said. "He just has an approach like a pro, he acts like a grownup. Gets in the huddle and encourages and competes.”

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said he's confident Stille will be back and, even if the sixth-year senior had been healthy, he would have seen a very light workload this spring in an effort to preserve his body and also get younger players repetitions.