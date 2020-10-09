Husker RB Ronald Thompkins looks poised to contribute after three years of knee injuries

Ronald Thompkins was six games into his junior season at Grayson High School in Georgia and looking like one of the best high school running backs in the country when he tore his right anterior cruciate ligament.

That was in early October, 2017. A major injury, to be sure, but one also that high school kids now often recover from. Thompkins did just that, but then tore his left ACL in Grayson’s season opener his senior year, just weeks after he had verbally committed to the University of Nebraska.

The injury issues didn’t end there, either. Thompkins enrolled at NU in the summer of 2019 and made some progress during preseason camp, to the point where running backs coach Ryan Held talked of keeping the door open on his potential to earn some snaps as the season went along.

Another setback with his left knee, though, led to another surgery in late September or early October, and Thompkins again found himself sidelined.

“Ronald, he’s been through a lot, now,” Held said Thursday. “There was a point where you never knew if he was going to be able to come back. He’s really persevered, he’s really fought through some adverse times. Because he was as talented as anyone in America coming out of high school and whether he would be able to play or not, nobody knew.