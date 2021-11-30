Husker RB Marvin Scott III entering NCAA transfer portal

For the second time this month, Nebraska is losing a young running back to the NCAA transfer portal.
Freshman Marvin Scott III is entering his name in the portal and leaving Nebraska, a source confirmed Tuesday evening to the Journal Star.
Scott, a former three-star back, came into the NU program as part of the 2020 recruiting class alongside Sevion Morrison, who left the team in the closing weeks of the regular season and decided to transfer earlier in November.
Scott, a Daytona Beach, Florida, native, worked his way into some starting duty in 2020 when the Huskers' running backs room thinned due to injury and COVID-19, but found playing time difficult to come by in a restocked room this fall.
His most extensive work came on Nov. 20 against Wisconsin when he carried nine times for 29 yards and a touchdown that tied the game at 28 in the fourth quarter. On the season, he had 17 carries for 66 and a pair of scores.
For his career, the former Spruce Creek High standout and state champion powerlifter, Scott had 41 carries for 128 yards (3.1 per carry) at Nebraska.
The Husker running back room looks different now than it did at the midpoint of the season, but NU still has decent numbers.
The biggest change, of course, was the Nov. 8 firing of running backs coach Ryan Held.
Now, the Huskers have Rahmir Johnson, Jaquez Yant, Markese Stepp and Gabe Ervin Jr., the talented freshman who suffered a season-ending knee injury in September.
NU also has a verbal commitment from 2022 prospect Ashton Hays (Reno, Nevada) and is at least interested in 2022 Minneapolis athlete Emmett Johnson, who racked up more than 2,500 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns as a high school senior this fall.
