Husker RB Jaylin Bradley in NCAA transfer portal, per source

An in-state running back is transferring from Nebraska.
Junior Jaylin Bradley appears in the NCAA's transfer portal as of Tuesday morning, a source confirmed to the Journal Star.
Bradley was a highly productive high school back at Bellevue West, but never found a regular role at the college level.
Bradley flashed as a freshman in 2017 during the second half of the season, but found himself buried on the depth chart each of the past two seasons since head coach Scott Frost was hired.
Bradley did not appear in a game in 2018 and had two carries for 8 yards late in a blowout win against Maryland in November for his only action this past season.
The 6-foot, 200-pound back was one of the best high school players in the state during his career with the Thunderbirds, rushing for 2,915 yards and 50 touchdowns during an undefeated, state-championship senior season. In the 2016 Class A state title game, Bradley rushed for 249 yards and five touchdowns on 36 carries. Earlier in the season, he rushed for 496 and seven scores against Millard West.
Bradley played in seven games as a freshman for the Huskers in 2017, rushing 24 times for 93 yards and compiling a career-best 73 yards of offense in a comeback win against Purdue in late October.
But he found himself behind several different backs in 2018 and redshirted, then couldn't capitalize after having a change at regular reps during spring ball in 2019.
"He’s a guy that has shown signs of really good things, so we gotta be more consistent in that," running backs coach Ryan Held said then. "Because, again, come fall there’s more guys coming."
Those guys -- Dedrick Mills and Rahmir Johnson, in particular -- passed by Bradley and handled most of the workload along with sophomore Maurice Washington (since dismissed from the program) and freshman Wan'Dale Robinson.
Now, Nebraska will be even thinner at running back this spring. Mills and Johnson return, while Robinson is joined for spring ball by freshman Alante Brown as slot-types who are capable of playing out of the backfield. Redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins' status is unclear after multiple knee injuries, while walk-ons like Brody Belt and Zach Weinmaster will likely get plenty of work, too.
Both of Nebraska's scholarship backs for the 2020 class, Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott III, are expected to arrive on campus at at the end of spring semester or over the summer.
Bradley's departure leaves Nebraska at 84 scholarship players, by the Journal Star's count. NU can add up to two more in the 2020 cycle and may also put freshman Isaac Gifford on scholarship this fall, too.
However, the departures of four scholarship players since spring semester started -- Bradley, DB Tony Butler, OL John Raridon and OLB Pernell Jefferson -- bring NU's roster status into clearer view going forward.
This story will be updated.
|Position
|Freshman
|RS Freshman
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|QB (4)
|Logan Smothers
|Luke McCaffrey*
|Adrian Martinez
|Noah Vedral*
|RB (5)
|Sevion Morrison
|Ronald Thompkins*
|Dedrick Mills*
|Marvin Scott III
|Rahmir Johnson*
|TE (5)
|Chris Hickman*
|Austin Allen*
|Jack Stoll*
|Travis Vokolek*
|Kurt Rafdal*
|WR (11)
|Zavier Betts
|Jamie Nance*
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|Jaevon McQuitty*
|JD Spielman*
|Marcus Fleming
|Darien Chase*
|Omar Manning*
|Will Nixon
|De'Maryion Houston*
|Alante Brown
|T (10)
|Turner Corcoran
|Bryce Benhart*
|Broc Bando*
|Brenden Jaimes
|Alex Conn
|Matthew Anderson*
|Matt Farniok*
|Jimmy Fritzsche*
|Christian Gaylord*^
|Brant Banks*
|G (5)
|Michael Lynn*
|Trent Hixson*
|Boe Wilson*
|Ethan Piper*
|Matt Sichterman*
|C (2)
|Cameron Jurgens*
|Will Farniok*
|DE (10)
|Marquis Black
|Mosai Newsom*
|Tate Wildeman*
|Deontre Thomas*
|Ben Stille*
|Casey Rogers*
|Jahkeem Green*
|Chris Walker*
|Jordon Riley*
|Pheldarius Payne
|DT (3)
|Nash Hutmacher
|Ty Robinson*
|Damion Daniels*
|OLB (8)
|Blaise Gunnerson
|Jamin Graham*
|Garrett Nelson
|Caleb Tannor
|JoJo Domann*
|Jimari Butler
|David Alston*
|Niko Cooper*
|ILB (7)
|Keyshawn Greene
|Nick Henrich*
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|Collin Miller*
|Jackson Hannah*
|Will Honas*
|Garrett Snodgrass*
|S (5)
|Henry Gray
|Myles Farmer*
|Marquel Dismuke*
|Noa Pola-Gates*
|Deontai Williams*
|CB (8)
|Jaiden Francois
|Javin Wright*
|Braxton Clark*
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|Dicaprio Bootle*
|Ronald Delancy III
|Quinton Newsome
|Tamon Lynum
|ST (1)
|Barret Pickering (K)*
|Class Total
|18
|22
|11
|19
|14
|Overall Total
|84
|*Player has used redshirt
|^Appealing for 6th year
