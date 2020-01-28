Husker RB Jaylin Bradley in NCAA transfer portal, per source

But he found himself behind several different backs in 2018 and redshirted, then couldn't capitalize after having a change at regular reps during spring ball in 2019.

"He’s a guy that has shown signs of really good things, so we gotta be more consistent in that," running backs coach Ryan Held said then. "Because, again, come fall there’s more guys coming."

Those guys -- Dedrick Mills and Rahmir Johnson, in particular -- passed by Bradley and handled most of the workload along with sophomore Maurice Washington (since dismissed from the program) and freshman Wan'Dale Robinson.

Now, Nebraska will be even thinner at running back this spring. Mills and Johnson return, while Robinson is joined for spring ball by freshman Alante Brown as slot-types who are capable of playing out of the backfield. Redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins' status is unclear after multiple knee injuries, while walk-ons like Brody Belt and Zach Weinmaster will likely get plenty of work, too.

Both of Nebraska's scholarship backs for the 2020 class, Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott III, are expected to arrive on campus at at the end of spring semester or over the summer.