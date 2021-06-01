Husker RB Jaquez Yant earns scholarship after strong spring

Jaquez Yant is not just a good spring story for the Nebraska football program.

The freshman running back announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he had been placed on scholarship after spending his first year on campus as a walk-on.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder became a source of intrigue this spring after putting together a strong performance as other, scholarship backs missed practice time to myriad injuries.

Yant, though, was involved the whole way and put himself in position to earn a place in the running back rotation this fall.

"He's 245 pounds, and when he gets that thing going downhill, it's really rolling," running backs coach Ryan Held said this spring.

Yant is a Tallahassee, Florida, native and arrived at Nebraska last summer as a late academic qualifier. He didn't appear in any games for the Huskers in 2020, but proved himself as a potential contributor down the line. Then, he maximized his chances in April.