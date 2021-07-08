Husker RB coach Ryan Held talks talent, inexperience, injury and challenges in his wide-open room

There is not a position group on Nebraska’s roster with less experience and more playing time up for grabs than running back.
The spring storylines were as varied as they were interesting.
Jaquez Yant earned a scholarship. Gabe Ervin emerged. Rahmir Johnson missed almost all of the spring. Markese Stepp missed all but two practices because of a foot surgery NU identified the need for. Sevion Morrison’s unlucky run of injuries continued. Marvin Scott’s attempt to hold down a spot in the rotation continued. Ronald Thompkins transferred.
The six scholarship players now under running backs coach Ryan Held’s tutelage have a grand total of 53 carries at Nebraska, and those are split between Johnson and Scott. Stepp has 101 to his name, all at USC before transferring to NU this winter.
Everybody involved agrees that production from the group is vital for Nebraska’s offense to take a step forward in 2021, but nobody knows exactly what that production is going to look like.
“I think I got a solid evaluation on everybody except for Markese, who only practiced twice. But even in those two practices, and they were in helmets, I saw some good stuff,” Held told the Journal Star last month during a Big Red Blitz stop in Broken Bow. “Rahmir was out with a hamstring, but he’s really worked hard. He’s 100% now and working hard this summer. Sevion had a little (injury), but then I got to see him at the end. Gabe coming in early has put himself in position to really compete. Marvin has gotten better. Yant, obviously, earned a scholarship.
“The room has talent in it, but at the end of the day, the big question mark is who is it going to be and what is it going to look like? … We’re under the radar. There’s a lot of question marks. We know that. Our players know that. They’re very motivated, I’ll be honest with you. Because I think there’s people out there that say, ‘Well, what are they going to be?’ So we just have to go out there and earn it.”
He issued that message in particular to Yant, who earned a scholarship with a strong spring. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound freshman redshirted in 2020 and began his career as a walk-on because he was at risk of not qualifying until the last minute out of high school, which scared other suitors off.
Now, though, Yant is squarely in the mix for playing time.
“I challenged him,” Held said. “OK, you earned a scholarship. Now is not the time to take a deep breath and say, 'I made it.' You better be working even harder because you still haven’t earned any playing time.”
Ervin, a midyear enrollee, made a favorable first impression on Held and the coaching staff. Held said he freshman from Georgia is up to about 215 pounds on his 6-1 frame and has the tools to be a factor right away.
“You can’t speed up time, right? So everything we do, you’ve got to be able to get the signal, line up, what’s the pre-snap, what do I do post-snap? There’s that part of it that you just can’t speed up, so the more reps he gets, the better,” Held said.
Johnson already is entering his third year in the program and didn’t take the step forward last year in terms of role — 21 carries as a true freshman in 2019 and then just eight in 2020 — and faces a critical summer and fall.
"This is kind of a year of, 'OK, what are we going to do? You’re really fast, but you’ve got to take your game to the next level,'" Held said.
Johnson’s not alone in that regard. That’s really the case for everybody in Held’s position group.
"There will be a lot of competition which, at the end of the day, brings out the best," Held said. "You know what? Some guys, we’ll see. If it’s too hot, get out of the kitchen. We’ll wait and see what it looks like. I’m on their you-know-what every day and I’m looking forward to keep creating opportunities to put them in challenging situations to see how they react. … You get a little gray hair because of the lack of experience, but we’re not going to use that as any excuse. There’s talent in the room, now we just have to go out there and finish up the summer, have a great fall camp and let’s go."
Spring post-op: Catch up on our position-by-position look at where the Huskers stand after spring
What did we learn from the Huskers' spring? What about the things we still need to find out? Plus, a look at "stock-risers" and more.
The series continues with offense this week. No better place to start than quarterback, right?
NU's safeties benefited from the extra year of eligibility, as Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams both return for sixth seasons.
Cam Taylor-Britt has ascended into a face-of-the-program type player and perhaps the best player on the roster. But is there enough depth?
Spring post-op: From the oldest in the room to the youngest, a look at how NU's ILB picture could unfold
Luke Reimer, Chris Kolarevic and Nick Henrich are a strong trio at the top. But this is the Big Ten. Who can be the fourth man? The fifth?
You followed along all spring. Who's your standout player from the outside linebacker group? How about the "stock-riser?" Compare notes with us.
Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said he has at least six players he can trust and potentially seven, but it’s unclear if any of NU’s next wave of players will crack the rotation this fall.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.