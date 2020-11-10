Husker QBs have made big plays in the run game, but NU searching for more explosiveness

It’s no secret Nebraska has plenty of room for improvement on offense after scoring 30 total points over its first two games this fall.

Yes, the Huskers have moved the ball and generated first downs at a rate that belies the low scoring. Even still, NU’s offensive brain trust this week has acknowledged the need for more, particularly in one department.

“One thing, we need to make some more big plays, more explosive plays,” coach Scott Frost said Monday. “Too many of our explosive plays have come from quarterback runs. We need to crease some runs with running backs. We need to create some plays downfield. It’s hard to sustain and make 12-play drives go because one thing can go wrong or the defense can make a play. So we’ve got to create some more big plays.

“We’ve got the guys in the program now that I think are capable of doing that, and we just need some good things to happen to get that momentum and get rolling.”

The numbers speak plainly to Frost’s assertions.

Nebraska’s longest completion of the season so far is 28 yards to freshman receiver Marcus Fleming on Saturday against Northwestern.