Husker QB Martinez on competing: Redshirt freshman McCaffrey 'has been pushing me, and I love it'

Adrian Martinez got right to the crux of the matter.

Yes, the Nebraska junior quarterback acknowledged, he knows he’s got competition from redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey.

“When I was recruited, I was told it was an open competition and that’s the case regardless of what year it is,” Martinez told reporters Thursday. “The best quarterback is going to play. Period. Luke has been pushing me and I love it. I’m here for the competition.

“He’s a talented guy. He gets after it and I get after it and I think that it has definitely helped me progress as a player. It’s gotten some fire out of me and I think it’s great for both of us and it’s great for this team.”

One week after offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said that Martinez is NU’s starter “today,” but that the evaluation was ongoing, Martinez didn’t sound like a player who was taking anything for granted.