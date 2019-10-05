Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez left the Huskers' home game Saturday against Northwestern after he came up limping on the final play of the third quarter.
Martinez, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound sophomore, tried to run for a first down on third-and-5 from the Nebraska 13, but was tackled by Northwestern linebacker Blake Gallagher and stayed down on the turf for a couple of moments.
He was helped up by teammates, but had a heavy limp right away and hobbled off the field as the third quarter ended. He went right to Nebraska's sideline medical tent, where he was greeted by training staff.
Martinez was 13-of-20 for 145 yards and had 26 rushing yards when he went down in a 10-10 tie.
The Husker Sports radio network reported that Martinez grabbed for his knee as soon as he went down. He appeared from the tent with a big ice bag wrapped to his left knee and put very little weight on that side.
Sophomore quarterback Noah Vedral took over for the Huskers on their first fourth-quarter possession.
Martinez missed one game last year with a knee injury suffered in his first career start against Colorado.
The Husker Sports radio broadcast also reported that standout wide receiver JD Spielman is unlikely to return to the game and has ice on his knee after a third-quarter injury.
This story will be updated.
