Adrian Martinez went through all of warmups with Nebraska on Saturday, but Noah Vedral is starting his second straight game.
Martinez, the 6-foot-2, 225-pounder, missed the Huskers' Oct. 12 road loss at Minnesota after suffering an apparent left knee injury Oct. 5 against Northwestern.
Martinez made the trip to Minnesota two weeks ago, but did not suit up for the game.
Martinez took his customary place at the front of the quarterback line during warmup drills. When Nebraska got to the team portion of its warmups, he took the first repetition, going with the full starting offense.
Just before that, quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco pulled Martinez and sophomore Noah Vedral aside, had a quick chat with them and finished it off by giving Martinez a slap on the shoulder pads.
Verduzco said on Wednesday that Martinez was able to practice more this week than last and that he thought Martinez looked "like his old self," while trying to get ready to play.
The Huskers have five quarterbacks in uniform Saturday: Martinez, Vedral, freshman Luke McCaffrey, junior walk-on Andrew Bunch and redshirt freshman walk-on Matt Masker.
This story will be updated.