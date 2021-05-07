Husker QB Martinez among finalists for Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year Award

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is one of 10 male finalists for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year Award.

Martinez, the Huskers' three-year starter, has a 3.50 GPA in management and will graduate on Saturday.

Martinez was one of nine Huskers named first-team Sports Scholars, along with Jamieson Battistella (women’s track), Mark Foelbaek (men’s golf), George Kusche (men’s cross country/track), Micaylon Moore (men’s track), Moritz Mueller (men’s gymnastics), Lorenzo Paissan (men’s track), Amara Smith Speights (bowling) and Tom Westenberger (men’s golf).

