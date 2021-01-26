Husker QB Luke McCaffrey transferring after pushing for starting job in 2020

That, of course, was far from the entire story as it pertained to McCaffrey’s production. He's rushed for 364 yards and three touchdowns in 2020 and averaged 6.0 per carry over 11 total games in Lincoln.

“It’s really not fair because if you have a slow guy that misses a pass, everybody just says, ‘Step into your target a little better.’ If you’ve got a really good athlete that misses a pass, they say, ‘Oh, you should be playing safety,’” Frost said on Friday. “I’ve been through that and I’m not doing that to Luke. We recruited him and we believe in him. We not only want to keep him at quarterback, I want to give him a chance and an opportunity to compete for the job.”

McCaffrey missed Nebraska's final game of the season at Rutgers. McCaffrey made the trip with the team and went through warmups in uniform — although he did very little actual throwing — then took off his pads and was in street clothes during the game.

Afterward, Frost said the team brought McCaffrey along even though he was dealing with an undisclosed injury because, in part, they wanted extra players signaling in plays from the sideline to keep Rutgers and former Husker quarterback Noah Vedral from picking up on the play calls.