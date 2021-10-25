Husker QB Adrian Martinez says he won't think about his future until after season; 'All attention on Purdue'

Nebraska is two-thirds of the way through its regular season and, unless the program wins three of its final four games, the season may well be finished in a month.

All but eight of the Huskers’ scholarship players have eligibility remaining after this year, but many of them are going to have decisions to make about whether to return to NU, declare for the NFL Draft or perhaps try to play elsewhere.

None of those will be more closely watched than junior quarterback Adrian Martinez. The 35-game starter said Monday that whatever decision he comes to, it will not be made until after the Huskers are done playing this fall.

“One hundred percent, that’s after the season,” Martinez said. “There are so many things that are way more important than that right now.”

However, the bye week also gave players and coaches their first chance to step back and get away from the daily grind of the season since before camp started in late July. The season always goes by fast. So did Martinez think at all about the possibility that the coming weeks could be his final four games at Nebraska?