 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker QB Adrian Martinez, DL Ben Stille named to academic all-district team
0 Comments
topical

Husker QB Adrian Martinez, DL Ben Stille named to academic all-district team

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Red-White Spring Game, 5.1

Red Team quarterback Adrian Martinez scrambles around looking for an open receiver in the first quarter during the Red-White Spring Game on May 1 at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Nebraska has a pair of Academic All-District honorees in quarterback Adrian Martinez and defensive lineman Ben Stille. 

The pair earned the honor from CoSIDA on Thursday. Martinez graduated from UNL in May, while Stille has earned both an undergraduate degree (December 2019) and a master's (May 2021). 

Martinez graduated with a degree in management and finished with a 3.5 grade-point average, per a school release. He told the Journal Star this spring that he was proud of the work he's done in the classroom overall, and particularly this spring to finish up his degree. 

“It’s really fulfilling to be done and feel like I’ve had my best spring here as a football player and as a student,” said Martinez, who took 18 credits this most recent semester. “That’s really the accumulation of a lot of hard work.”

Martinez is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and was a finalist nationally for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year Award. 

Stille has a 3.31 GPA in the master's program for nutrition and health sciences. The Ashland-Greenwood graduate is a four-time Academic All-Big Ten pick. 

The pair now move on to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Those selections are set to be announced next month.

Spring post-op: Catch up on our position-by-position look at where the Huskers stand after spring

What did we learn from the Huskers' spring? What about the things we still need to find out? Plus, a look at "stock-risers" and more.

Spring post-op: Martinez is QB1, but NU quarterback room has some work to do this summer
Football
topical

Spring post-op: Martinez is QB1, but NU quarterback room has some work to do this summer

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated
  • 0

The series continues with offense this week. No better place to start than quarterback, right?

Spring post-op: Taking a comprehensive look at the Husker safeties, led by Dismuke, Williams
Football
topical

Spring post-op: Taking a comprehensive look at the Husker safeties, led by Dismuke, Williams

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated
  • 0

NU's safeties benefited from the extra year of eligibility, as Marquel Dismuke and Deontai Williams both return for sixth seasons.

Spring post-op: The leader for the other starting CB spot, the stock-riser and summer to-do list
Football
topical top story

Spring post-op: The leader for the other starting CB spot, the stock-riser and summer to-do list

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated
  • 0

Cam Taylor-Britt has ascended into a face-of-the-program type player and perhaps the best player on the roster. But is there enough depth?

Spring post-op: From the oldest in the room to the youngest, a look at how NU's ILB picture could unfold
Football
topical

Spring post-op: From the oldest in the room to the youngest, a look at how NU's ILB picture could unfold

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated
  • 0

Luke Reimer, Chris Kolarevic and Nick Henrich are a strong trio at the top. But this is the Big Ten. Who can be the fourth man? The fifth? 

Spring post-op: Who can join JoJo Domann as mainstays in the Huskers' OLB group?
Football
topical top story

Spring post-op: Who can join JoJo Domann as mainstays in the Huskers' OLB group?

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated
  • 0

You followed along all spring. Who's your standout player from the outside linebacker group? How about the "stock-riser?" Compare notes with us.

Spring post-op: What we learned, questions remaining, a stock-riser and more on the Husker DL
Football
topical

Spring post-op: What we learned, questions remaining, a stock-riser and more on the Husker DL

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated
  • 0

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said he has at least six players he can trust and potentially seven, but it’s unclear if any of NU’s next wave of players will crack the rotation this fall.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lebron James changing his number because of Space Jam

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News