Husker QB Adrian Martinez, DL Ben Stille named to academic all-district team

Nebraska has a pair of Academic All-District honorees in quarterback Adrian Martinez and defensive lineman Ben Stille.
The pair earned the honor from CoSIDA on Thursday. Martinez graduated from UNL in May, while Stille has earned both an undergraduate degree (December 2019) and a master's (May 2021).
Martinez graduated with a degree in management and finished with a 3.5 grade-point average, per a school release. He told the Journal Star this spring that he was proud of the work he's done in the classroom overall, and particularly this spring to finish up his degree.
“It’s really fulfilling to be done and feel like I’ve had my best spring here as a football player and as a student,” said Martinez, who took 18 credits this most recent semester. “That’s really the accumulation of a lot of hard work.”
Martinez is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and was a finalist nationally for the Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholar of the Year Award.
Stille has a 3.31 GPA in the master's program for nutrition and health sciences. The Ashland-Greenwood graduate is a four-time Academic All-Big Ten pick.
The pair now move on to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Those selections are set to be announced next month.
