Husker players laud NU support while Big Ten group calls for increased assurances from conference

* "Objective criteria for shutting down seasons should the pandemic take a turn for the worse or if teams experience significant outbreaks."

* Whistleblower protection for anybody that reports a suspected violation.

* Banning the use of liability waivers.

* Coverage of all medical expenses related to COVID-19 both short- and long-term.

The NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday announced a series of directives that addressed at least some of the concerns. Among them: A phone line will be set up for players, coaches or parents to submit tips on possible violations, liability waivers will not be allowed, medical expenses are to be covered by the schools and players will have scholarships protected in the event they decide to opt out.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said Wednesday that he had met with student-athletes from each university digitally in recent days. CAU says, "Given that the NCAA and conference leadership have not asked for our input, we feel compelled to call for clarity, commitment, and action regarding our common-sense proposal."

Interestingly, dozens of Nebraska players took to social media Wednesday afternoon with their own hashtag: "We Want to Play Football."