Husker players get expedited discovery period in suit vs. Big Ten, but won't get all documents

Nebraska football players are indeed going to get some information from the Big Ten on an expedited basis in Lancaster County Court.

The players, though, will not be getting the amount of detailed information they initially asked for.

Lancaster County Judge Susan Strong shortened the discovery period in Snodgrass v. Big Ten to 10 days, but also limited the documentation the league is required to hand over substantially.

The Big Ten will have to provide a copy of its handbook and the numeric results of its Aug. 11 vote to postpone fall sports — which it voluntarily disclosed earlier this week was 11-3 — but will not have to turn over the detailed documents that were used in deliberating the decision, like medical studies, transcripts, videos, meeting notes and scientific data.

Strong wrote that she's concerned that those requests are too broad for a shortened timeline and noted the plaintiffs' willingness to tailor the set of requests.