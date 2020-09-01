Husker players' attorneys say Big Ten hasn't been transparent after most recent filings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lawyers for Nebraska football players who are suing the Big Ten on Tuesday responded to the league's most recent court filings and said the league has not answered their questions sufficiently.

Attorney Mike Flood said in a statement: "The Big Ten has chosen to dribble out limited, additional information so it can wrongly claim that it has answered our questions while it continues to hide relevant information all while claiming it has been 'transparent.'

"There continues to be a fact dispute about whether there was a vote, how the various presidents and chancellors voted and what information was relied upon in the decision-making process."

The Big Ten's filings Monday in Lancaster County Court included a sworn affidavit from Northwestern President Morton Schapiro affirming that the vote was 11-3 and took place on Aug. 11. The Big Ten has not publicly said which representatives voted which way, but did say the decision was based on input from multiple medical groups with representatives from all 14 Big Ten schools.

"The Big Ten's response does not provide the transparency necessary to advance the issues in this lawsuit," Flood's statement continues. "The plaintiffs will continue to move forward with the formal discovery process."