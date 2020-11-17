Husker placekicker Culp feels relieved to have his pickup back after reporting it stolen

Nebraska placekicker Connor Culp feels relieved this week.
He has his pickup back.
A graduate transfer from LSU, Culp reported his pickup stolen overnight Saturday. Police say Culp reported leaving the 2002 white Dodge Ram near 12th and L streets, in the area of the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, when he was unable to locate it, he reported it stolen, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.
Husker players stay at the Cornhusker the night before home games.
Culp said his truck didn't fit in the hotel's parking garage, so he was given a pass to park in a bus lane.
Lincoln officers found the truck Monday morning near 11th and H streets and processed it for evidence.
"The people who took it, took it off-roading and enjoyed themselves a little bit," said Culp, noting the off-roading produced two flat tires.
"I'd rather take that than having a totaled truck."
He described a somewhat unnerving experience.
He said he walked to dinner with his parents following Saturday's game.
After dinner, "I went to get into my truck, and I didn't have my keys on me — so that was a little alarming to start with," he said. "I looked up in the room, I looked inside the truck, called the restaurant, went and looked in the restaurant, walked everywhere that I walked that evening. Couldn't find them at all.
"The plan was to get a new spare the next morning."
But he discovered Sunday morning that his truck was gone.
"Someone had found my keys and taken it," he said.
"I want to thank everyone who has helped in the search and has kept an eye out," he said. "That was awesome."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.
