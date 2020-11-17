Husker placekicker Culp feels relieved to have his pickup back after reporting it stolen

Nebraska placekicker Connor Culp feels relieved this week.

He has his pickup back.

A graduate transfer from LSU, Culp reported his pickup stolen overnight Saturday. Police say Culp reported leaving the 2002 white Dodge Ram near 12th and L streets, in the area of the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, on Saturday night. On Sunday morning, when he was unable to locate it, he reported it stolen, Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said.

Husker players stay at the Cornhusker the night before home games.

Culp said his truck didn't fit in the hotel's parking garage, so he was given a pass to park in a bus lane.

Lincoln officers found the truck Monday morning near 11th and H streets and processed it for evidence.

"The people who took it, took it off-roading and enjoyed themselves a little bit," said Culp, noting the off-roading produced two flat tires.

"I'd rather take that than having a totaled truck."

He described a somewhat unnerving experience.

He said he walked to dinner with his parents following Saturday's game.