Husker place-kicker Dylan Jorgensen enters transfer portal

Nebraska redshirt freshman place-kicker Dylan Jorgensen has entered his name in the transfer portal, the Journal Star has learned.

A graduate of Lincoln Southwest, Jorgensen began the 2019 season as Nebraska's starting place-kicker, but appeared in only two games while redshirting. He handled place-kicking and kickoff duties in the season opener against South Alabama, becoming the first Husker true freshman walk-on to start a season opener since Andy Janovich in 2012. Jorgensen made all four of his PAT attempts against the Jaguars and had one touchback in six kickoffs.

The next week at Colorado, Jorgensen recorded touchbacks on each of his two kickoffs. But he dealt with injuries after that and did not play again the remainder of the season.

As a standout at Southwest, Jorgensen earned first-team Super-State honors from the Journal Star in 2018. Jorgensen connected on 7 of 11 field goals and all 29 of his PAT attempts to help the Silver Hawks to a 7-3 record and a state playoff appearance. He also booted 36 of his 48 kickoffs for touchbacks while averaging better than 36 yards per punt.

With Jorgensen in the portal, Nebraska now has four place-kickers on its roster: sophomore Barret Pickering, junior Matt Waldoch, redshirt freshman Gabe Heins and Iowa Western transfer Chase Contreraz.

