Husker outside linebacker Caleb Tannor announces he'll return to program for fifth season

Caleb Tannor is coming back for a fifth season on Nebraska's football team.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker announced his decision Monday via social media.
A native of Stone Ridge, Georgia, Tannor in 2021 started every game and recorded a career-high 33 tackles, including three in a season-ending loss to Iowa. He made two sacks this season and has 7½ for his career.
In a Nov. 6 game against Ohio State, Tannor tied his career high with five stops while recording a sack for a loss of 9 yards.
A consensus four-star recruit, Tannor played in every game in 2020 with five starts at outside linebacker. He also played in every game as a sophomore, earning the first four starts of his career.
Tannor's return, along with Garrett Nelson and Pheldarius Payne, gives Nebraska's defense some punch on the edge of the line.