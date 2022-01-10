 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker outside linebacker Caleb Tannor announces he'll return to program for fifth season
Husker outside linebacker Caleb Tannor announces he'll return to program for fifth season

Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26

Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (right) knocks down a pass by Iowa's Alex Padilla (8) in the first half Nov. 26 at Memorial Stadium.

 Journal Star file photo

Caleb Tannor is coming back for a fifth season on Nebraska's football team. 

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker announced his decision Monday via social media. 

A native of Stone Ridge, Georgia, Tannor in 2021 started every game and recorded a career-high 33 tackles, including three in a season-ending loss to Iowa. He made two sacks this season and has 7½ for his career. 

In a Nov. 6 game against Ohio State, Tannor tied his career high with five stops while recording a sack for a loss of 9 yards. 

A consensus four-star recruit, Tannor played in every game in 2020 with five starts at outside linebacker. He also played in every game as a sophomore, earning the first four starts of his career. 

Tannor's return, along with Garrett Nelson and Pheldarius Payne, gives Nebraska's defense some punch on the edge of the line. 

