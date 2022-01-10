Husker outside linebacker Caleb Tannor announces he'll return to program for fifth season

Caleb Tannor is coming back for a fifth season on Nebraska's football team.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker announced his decision Monday via social media.

A native of Stone Ridge, Georgia, Tannor in 2021 started every game and recorded a career-high 33 tackles, including three in a season-ending loss to Iowa. He made two sacks this season and has 7½ for his career.

In a Nov. 6 game against Ohio State, Tannor tied his career high with five stops while recording a sack for a loss of 9 yards.

A consensus four-star recruit, Tannor played in every game in 2020 with five starts at outside linebacker. He also played in every game as a sophomore, earning the first four starts of his career.

Tannor's return, along with Garrett Nelson and Pheldarius Payne, gives Nebraska's defense some punch on the edge of the line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.