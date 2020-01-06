Husker OLB, special teams coach Dewitt leaving for North Carolina

NU’s special teams were up and down as well, and Dewitt, Frost and company had depth shortages compounded by an unforeseen spate of injuries at kicker and inconsistency at punter during the 2019 campaign.

At North Carolina, Dewitt will be reunited with co-defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, for whom he worked at Army.

"I want to first off thank (UNC head coach Mack Brown) and the Carolina administration for presenting me and my family with this opportunity," Dewitt said in a UNC news release. "I've long admired Coach Brown and what he stands for, and I'm excited to have the opportunity to work with him and the rest of the staff at UNC.

"It's clear this is a program on the rise and I'm looking forward to doing my part to continue the positive momentum created last season. We can't wait to get to Chapel Hill, meet all of the people and players, and get to work."

So the Huskers will have to fill at least one assistant coaching spot for the second consecutive offseason under Frost, which has largely become the norm in college football. Interestingly, the man who left last year, Mike Dawson, could be on Frost’s radar screen. Dawson left Lincoln to coach outside linebackers for the New York Giants, but is back on the job market after the coaching staff there was fired.

