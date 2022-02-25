Husker OLB Pheldarius Payne, WR Will Nixon entering NCAA transfer portal

A pair of Nebraska players are entering the transfer portal ahead of spring ball.

Outside linebacker Pheldarius Payne is reentering his name into the portal and redshirt freshman wide receiver Will Nixon is transferring, as well, the Journal Star confirmed Friday afternoon.

Payne has already been in the portal once. He submitted his name on Dec. 6, but then withdrew it and returned to Nebraska 11 days later, signaling his intention to remain at Nebraska.

Now, though, he'll search for another place to play once again.

Payne (6-foot-3 and 260 pounds) has played the past two seasons with the Huskers after beginning his collegiate career at Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) Community College.

He was essentially a rotation player in both of those seasons, compiling 21 tackles (two for loss) over Nebraska's shortened, eight-game season in 2020 and 19 tackles (2½ for loss) over the Huskers' first 10 games this fall.

Payne, a Suffolk, Virginia, native, missed NU's final two games of the season with an injury. He has one season of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining.

Nixon was a high school standout at running back and receiver in Waco, Texas, but had his first season cut short at Nebraska cut short by a knee injury. He appeared to be a good fit in NU's "Duck-R" position as a slot-type receiver, though the Husker passing game is undergoing changes under new coordinator Mark Whipple and receivers coach Mickey Joseph.

The Huskers have added five receivers to the mix this offseason (two transfers and three high school signees) and are as deep as they've been numbers-wise at the position in head coach Scott Frost's tenure.

Nixon is the son of Jeff Nixon, a former Baylor and current Carolina Panthers assistant coach. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Nebraska begins spring football Monday. It runs through March and culminates with the Red-White Spring Game on April 9 at Memorial Stadium.

