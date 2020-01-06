Husker OLB coach Dewitt leaving for North Carolina

The coaching carousel has arrived in Lincoln.

Outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Jovan Dewitt is leaving Nebraska for North Carolina, UNC announced Monday morning.

Dewitt came to NU with head coach Scott Frost after spending two seasons with him and the rest of Nebraska’s coaching staff at Central Florida. Before that, he spent two years apiece at Army and Florida Atlantic. His relationship with Frost dates all the way back to when both coached at Northern Iowa more than a decade ago.

Dewitt, of course, battled a form of throat cancer for much of the first half of 2019, a bout that saw him lose more than 100 pounds, go through extensive chemotherapy and radiation treatments and, in the process, miss most of spring ball and much of the summer.

He returned to full duties for the fall.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dewitt’s outside linebacker group was one in transition and one that has struggled to produce over the past two seasons. The group has had bright spots – Luke Gifford turned in a standout senior season in 2018 and now is with the Dallas Cowboys – but also has been shorthanded in terms of bodies and top-end athletes.