Husker OL Nouili granted waiver for immediate eligibility
Husker OL Nouili granted waiver for immediate eligibility

Nouredin Nouili

Colorado State offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili sets up to block against Arkansas on Sept. 14.

 Clark Grell

Nouredin Nouili is in the clear. 

The Nebraska sophomore offensive lineman was granted immediate eligibility from the NCAA after his transfer this winter from Colorado State, he announced Wednesday via Twitter. 

Nouili graduated from Norris last year as an exchange student from Germany. Upon arriving in the United States, he impressed on the football field to such a degree that he picked up several scholarship offers and eventually picked CSU. 

Nouili earned a starting guard job as a freshman and played in seven games but then transferred after head coach Mike Bobo was fired. He is beginning his Husker career as a walk-on. 

Nouili adds even more depth and potential competition for the interior offensive line spots up for grabs in Greg Austin's room. The Huskers have 15 scholarhip offensive linemen plus Nouili and fellow walk-on transfer Ezra Miller, who joined the program this summer after spending his redshirt season on scholarship at Iowa. 

Nouili will be a sophomore this fall, but does have a redshirt year available. That means he could potentially play in up to four games and still retain his eligibility. 

Austin recently complimented Nouili's early work on the Husker Sports Nightly radio program. 

“Don’t sleep on Nouri,” Austin said. “I think he’s going to have to make up some ground, but he was a guy who started as a true freshman for Colorado State last year. ... He has some playing experience under his belt, and he has a little bit of fire to him as well.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017.

