Husker OL Jurgens runs fast at Combine, supplies NFL teams with homemade beef jerky

Nebraska has four players at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, a Beatrice native, is working out on Friday after tight end Austin Allen went on Thursday. Then linebacker JoJo Domann goes Saturday and defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt on Sunday.

When Jurgens (6-foot-3, 303 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah called him "one of my favorite players."

"He’s fun to watch, he’s athletic. He’s a really talented player," Jeremiah said.

But there's more. The analyst said Jurgens brought some of his homemade beef jerky to the Combine in Indianapolis and left samples with teams after he had conducted interviews with them.

That's commitment. So, too, is the fact that Jurgens actually — no pun intended — beefed up between the end of the Huskers' season and the Combine. Many players slim down in an attempt to run fast, but Jurgens, who was listed at 295 pounds on NU's roster last fall, checked in Saturday morning at 303.

Jurgens ran 4.92 officially in the 40-yard dash, the second-fastest mark among the first group of offensive linemen to work out Friday. Jurgens also timed 1.71 and 1.73 seconds unofficially in the 10-yard dash, a metric that carries weight among linemen.

Jeremiah said the standard interior offensive lineman in the NFL checks in around 5.02 in the 40 and 1.75 in the 10, so Jurgens, as expected, is off to an impressive start in the testing portion of the Combine.

The table below will update over the next several days with test results from the four Husker participants.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.