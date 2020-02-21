Husker OL coach Austin says 'savvy, mature' Corcoran can play multiple positions; Farniok to cross-train

“He can play multiple spots. He can play four spots,” Austin said. “I look at it like center or guard/tackle. He can play four spots.”

On a similar note, Austin reiterated head coach Scott Frost’s postseason assertion that senior Matt Farniok’s most natural position might be guard rather than the right tackle position he’s manned the past two seasons.

“He’s going to cross-train inside,” Austin said of the spring plan for Farniok.

In that regard at least, Corcoran and Farniok are in similar places this spring. They will be among the several that move around and play different spots.

On National Signing Day, Frost called Corcoran “just as good of an offensive lineman as I saw on tape in the entire country” and “a cornerstone for this recruiting class.”

Corcoran is more physically developed at this early stage than most of NU’s class of 2019 signees, but he still must make progress, Austin is interested to see how fast the lone newcomer in spring ball can settle in among more experienced teammates.