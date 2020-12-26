Husker offseason primer: Busy weeks, months ahead before NU begins spring ball

The offseason for Nebraska’s football program is a week old and for now players and coaches are largely scattered.

Once the season ended last weekend and the Husker players decided not to play in a bowl game, most players headed home for the holidays. This year as much as ever, the deep breath is probably needed after all of the weirdness of the past nine-plus months.

All the same, an active couple of months are ahead. There are many decisions to be made that will affect the program in 2021 and beyond.'

So, let’s take a look at how the coming two months or so set up.

Senior decisions

Last week the Journal Star looked more specifically at NU’s set of seniors and their decisions whether to return and use the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility. One decision is in: Offensive lineman Boe Wilson is going to try to play another season but will do it elsewhere.