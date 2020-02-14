You are the owner of this article.
Husker offensive tackle Gaylord receives waiver from NCAA granting him a sixth season
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (left) embraces Christian Gaylord before the Ohio State game in September at Memorial Stadium. Gaylord's father, Scott, died in car accident the day before the team defeated Illinois the previous weekend.

Nebraska offensive tackle Christian Gaylord's waiver to extend his college eligibility to the 2020-21 season has been approved by the NCAA, he announced Friday via Twitter.

"I’m excited to play one more season at the best college football program in the NCAA," tweeted Gaylord, a native of Baldwin City, Kansas.

With the waiver, Gaylord was officially granted a sixth season at Nebraska, a move that was expected in the wake of his season-ending knee injury during fall camp last August.

It was a difficult 2019 for the 6-foot-6, 310-pounder. His father, Scott, was killed in a car accident on Interstate 80 near Gibbon in late September.

Gaylord entered last season as a top reserve behind returning starting tackles Matt Farniok and Brenden Jaimes. Gaylord has played in 33 games as a Husker, adding depth along the line while also being a regular on special-teams units.

