Husker offensive tackle Gaylord receives waiver from NCAA granting him a sixth season

Nebraska offensive tackle Christian Gaylord's waiver to extend his college eligibility to the 2020-21 season has been approved by the NCAA, he announced Friday via Twitter.

"I’m excited to play one more season at the best college football program in the NCAA," tweeted Gaylord, a native of Baldwin City, Kansas.

With the waiver, Gaylord was officially granted a sixth season at Nebraska, a move that was expected in the wake of his season-ending knee injury during fall camp last August.

It was a difficult 2019 for the 6-foot-6, 310-pounder. His father, Scott, was killed in a car accident on Interstate 80 near Gibbon in late September.

Gaylord entered last season as a top reserve behind returning starting tackles Matt Farniok and Brenden Jaimes. Gaylord has played in 33 games as a Husker, adding depth along the line while also being a regular on special-teams units.

