Husker offensive lineman Matthew Anderson enters NCAA transfer portal
Husker offensive lineman Matthew Anderson enters NCAA transfer portal

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Matthew Anderson is leaving Nebraska. 

The Louisiana native entered the NCAA's transfer portal on Wednesday, the Journal Star confirmed. 

Anderson, a 6-foot-6 tackle, did not appear in a game for the Huskers in his career. He was part of a big offensive line group in NU's 2019 recruiting class. 

Anderson came to Nebraska as a long, athletic prospect but one who needed to put on considerable weight to be big enough to play in the Big Ten. That proved to be a difficult task early in Anderson's career. Anderson on the 2020 Huskers.com roster was listed at 255 pounds. 

The Leesville, Louisiana native will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school. 

Several members of Nebraska's 2019 offensive line class have already seen the field, including starting right tackle Bryce Benhart and starting left guard Ethan Piper. In addition, tackle Brant Banks saw time on special teams. 

Others from that group include reserves Jimmy Fritzche and Michael Lynn. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017.

