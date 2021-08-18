Husker offensive lineman Fritzche enters transfer portal

Nebraska redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jimmy Fritzche has entered the transfer portal.

The Greenville, S.C., native announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. He was a late addition to the 2019 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pounder didn't appear in a game in his two years in Lincoln. He redshirted in 2019, and didn't play in a game in 2020.

When he signed, Fritzche was the first player from South Carolina to sign with NU since 1988.

The former three-star prospect chose Nebraska over offers from Clemson, Purdue, and Syracuse, among others.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.