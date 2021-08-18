Husker offensive lineman Fritzche enters transfer portal

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett asked for questions on Twitter, and you delivered.
Nebraska redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jimmy Fritzche has entered the transfer portal.
The Greenville, S.C., native announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. He was a late addition to the 2019 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-7, 290-pounder didn't appear in a game in his two years in Lincoln. He redshirted in 2019, and didn't play in a game in 2020.
When he signed, Fritzche was the first player from South Carolina to sign with NU since 1988.
The former three-star prospect chose Nebraska over offers from Clemson, Purdue, and Syracuse, among others.
The five Huskers creating the most buzz as fall football camp rolls on
𝙂𝙖𝙗𝙚 𝙀𝙧𝙫𝙞𝙣, 𝙍𝘽, 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙝𝙢𝙖𝙣
The 6-foot, 215-pounder looks the part. And the true freshman has a real chance to be in the mix when Aug. 28 rolls around. He ripped off a big run in Nebraska’s Sunday scrimmage that made the rounds on social media. In a wide-open running back race, the Georgia native could see a big role early.
𝙉𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙃𝙚𝙣𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙝, 𝙇𝘽, 𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙧𝙩 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙝𝙢𝙖𝙣
Coaches have praised the Omaha Burke product’s natural football instincts since he arrived on campus in 2019, but injuries slowed his development. In his first career start, in last season’s finale at Rutgers, Henrich had 12 tackles. He’ll be expected to take on a much larger role this season.
𝙊𝙡𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣, 𝙒𝙍, 𝙟𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧
The well-traveled Martin had some of the best preseason testing numbers on the team, and certainly the best in Nebraska’s wide receiver room. A veteran of college football who came to Nebraska with 21 career games at two different Big Ten schools, Martin isn’t fazed by the moment, and contributed immediately when he became eligible midway through last season.
𝙏𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙧 𝘾𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙣, 𝙊𝙇, 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙝𝙢𝙖𝙣
The buzz began last year for Corcoran, who against Rutgers became the first-ever true freshman to start at left tackle for Nebraska as the Huskers piled up 620 yards of offense. One of the gems of the 2020 recruiting class, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound Corcoran has big talent to go with his big frame, and will be expected to protect Adrian Martinez’s blindside this season.
𝘼𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙣 𝘼𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙣/𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙨 𝙑𝙤𝙠𝙤𝙡𝙚𝙠, 𝙏𝙀𝙨, 𝙟𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙤𝙧𝙨
Yeah, this makes the list add up to six. It’s been a long time since Nebraska has had multiple weapons at the tight end spot, but the duo of Allen and Vokolek give NU two players who could find themselves on NFL rosters in coming years. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said as much recently, when he described the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Vokolek and the 6-foot-9, 255-pound Allen as two of the best he’s worked with at the position.
