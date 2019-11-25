Husker offense rounding into form with Iowa looming despite injuries, unknowns

Added sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez, “We found a way throughout the week, and we translated it on the field. We had a good night, a good win for the team. It was fun for us to be together there on the field.”

The pieces will continue to shift and move around this week. Chase, for example, should be available and has one game remaining under the new redshirt rule.

So, too, do Hickman and McCaffrey, who could be used in any number of ways after he completed 3-of-5 for 32 yards (including a 28-yard reverse pass he threw after lining up at receiver), ran 10 times for 83 and a touchdown, and caught a pass for 12 yards.

“I’m sure we’re giving some people some things to think about and look at with him out on the field,” Frost said. “There’s a lot of options for us with him out on the field. That was kind of part decision and part reaction to where we were with skill positions. We knew (No. 2 quarterback Noah Vedral) probably wasn’t going to be 100% going into the game and we didn’t want to risk Luke too much, but he’s a really good football player. He can run, he can throw, he can catch. He loves it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Nebraska Cornhuskers 2019 football season View the University of Nebraska 2019 football schedule, with players to watch and Big 10 stat comparison. Test your Cornhuskers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

“So he’s going to be a good player around here for us for a long time and we thought it was smart to get a guy like that on the field.”