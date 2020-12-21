Husker LT Brenden Jaimes picks up invite from prestigious Senior Bowl

Brenden Jaimes' offseason is off to a good start.
The veteran Nebraska left tackle Monday picked up and accepted an offer to play in the Senior Bowl next month in Mobile, Alabama.
The game is considered the most prestigious of the college all-star games and is a magnet for NFL evaluators. It is a prime opportunity to perform in front of executives from professional teams and also means Jaimes is squarely on the radar screen of NFL franchises.
We would like to OFFICIALLY welcome @HuskerFBNation OL Brenden Jaimes (@BrendenJaimes) to the 2021 @reeses Senior Bowl! 💯💯💯 #GBR #Huskers#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #BestOfTheBest @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/RnZoQ7koJ0— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) December 22, 2020
It's no major surprise, considering he set a Nebraska record by starting 40 consecutive games before opting out and deciding to pursue his offseason training program last week ahead of NU's season-closing trip to Rutgers.
Jaimes, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound Austin, Texas native, earned honorable mention All-Big Ten for his efforts this fall.
