 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker LT Brenden Jaimes picks up invite from prestigious Senior Bowl
View Comments

Husker LT Brenden Jaimes picks up invite from prestigious Senior Bowl

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 12.5

Nebraska offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes blocks a Purdue defender on Dec. 5 in West Lafayette, Ind.

 Purdue Athletics

Brenden Jaimes' offseason is off to a good start. 

The veteran Nebraska left tackle Monday picked up and accepted an offer to play in the Senior Bowl next month in Mobile, Alabama. 

The game is considered the most prestigious of the college all-star games and is a magnet for NFL evaluators. It is a prime opportunity to perform in front of executives from professional teams and also means Jaimes is squarely on the radar screen of NFL franchises. 

It's no major surprise, considering he set a Nebraska record by starting 40 consecutive games before opting out and deciding to pursue his offseason training program last week ahead of NU's season-closing trip to Rutgers. 

Jaimes, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound Austin, Texas native, earned honorable mention All-Big Ten for his efforts this fall. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Corcoran to start, Miller retires and other notables from Tuesday's news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News