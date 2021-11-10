Husker linebacker Damian Jackson receives prestigious military-football award

Nebraska football player and military veteran Damian Jackson was named the recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award on Wednesday.

The award, presented by the Football Writers Association of American, was created to honor an individual or group within the realm of football.

Jackson, a backup linebacker, joined the military in 2010 and was a Navy SEAL for four years before walking on at Nebraska in 2017. Jackson was a finalist for the award in 2019 and 2020.

Off the field, Jackson is a Child, Youth and Family Studies major who is on track to graduate this December and has been on the Nebraska scholar-athlete honor roll seven times.

"Damian has brought accountability, leadership and toughness to our team and helped instill those same qualities in his teammates," NU coach Scott Frost said in a statement. "His incredible drive and tenacity have allowed him to become a contributor to our football team despite not playing high school football. His impact on our program, combined with his service and sacrifice for our country make him a worthy recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award.”

