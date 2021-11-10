Husker linebacker Damian Jackson 'honored and humbled' to receive Armed Forces Merit Award

Damian Jackson didn't know what he'd play, but he knew he wanted to compete as a college athlete when he finished his military services.

Even though he had never played the sport in high school, he chose football. Garrett Moore, a quarterback at Stanford at the time, helped him research schools and a family friend told him to check out NU's walk-on program.

The rest of Jackson's story is well-known in these parts. He earned a roster spot, gained the respect of his teammates and worked his way onto the two-deep as a linebacker.

On Wednesday, the Nebraska senior was named the recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award, which honors an individual or group within the realm of football. There were 31 nominees this year, and after being named a finalist in 2019 and 2020, Jackson learned this week that he was being honored.

"I'm just honored and humbled to be able to receive an award that's affiliated with the military," said Jackson, who joined the military in 2010 and was a Navy SEAL for four years before coming to NU. "It's great to finally see my name up there and receive it."