Husker LB signee Randolph Kpai appreciates the progress he's made. Now, he's ready for the next step

Not long after that, recruiting attention started pouring in. He verbally committed to Nebraska on Jan. 2, 2020, making him one of the longest-tenured members of NU’s incoming 2021 recruiting class.

So, yeah, the closing days before moving to campus do bring up just a little bit of reflection along with the excitement of what’s to come.

“Not a lot of people get an opportunity like this,” Kpai said. “I’m just grateful to have this chance. I’m going to miss my family and my close friends and I’ve made so many memories here, but I’m ready and I’m grateful for the opportunity. …

“I’ve been through trials and tribulations and it hasn’t been easy. If you’d have asked me at the beginning of my sophomore year, I wouldn’t even think it. I’d just say you’re crazy, you know? I never thought I’d be in this position, but I’m grateful that I am. It’s just about hard work, a bunch of dedication, and I just try to put in a lot more than the average and stay consistent.”

When Kpai verbally committed to Nebraska, Chad Stadem, the former head coach at Washington, said his staff used him all over the field because of his athleticism.