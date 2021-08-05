Husker LB Nick Henrich could be a difference-maker this fall. The key? Staying on the field

It’s not the kind of thing fans will ever see, but Ruud said once you’ve dealt with injuries, you’ve got to spend a lot of maintenance time to help minimize the chance of recurrences.

“For example, he’s had a shoulder before, he’s had a knee before,” Ruud said. “There’s little ‘pre-hab’ things that I think you just have to develop. I’ll take me for example. I had little tweaks before, and I developed a routine to kind of check those off a list as I’m getting ready for practice, and I think that helps you. There’s some things you can’t control. You step on somebody’s foot and roll an ankle, that is what it is.

“But I think when you’ve had little nicks here and there, you’ve got to learn how to take care of those and you’ve got to develop a routine, warm up properly. After practice, whether it’s in the weight room or the training room, you do a shoulder routine that protects your shoulders. I think those little things add up after awhile.”

By all accounts, Henrich has put together a healthy winter, spring and summer. Now comes the task of carrying it through a rugged schedule in the Big Ten.