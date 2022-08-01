Husker LB Luke Reimer makes second watch list of preseason

Lincoln Journal Star
The nation is taking note of Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer, who was included on the Bednarik Award watch list Monday, his second of the summer.
The Bednarik Award recognizes the best defensive player in the country, regardless of position. Last week, the former Lincoln North Star standout made the list for best linebacker — the Dick Butkus Award.
Last season, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior led Nebraska with 108 tackles, including six for loss. He was the first Blackshirt to eclipse 100 tackles since 2018.
Photos: Check out sights from a Husker football practice
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson claps hands during practice Monday at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer participates in practice Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple instructs quarterbacks during practice Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost walks on the field for practice Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's tight end Travis Vokolek participates in practice Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's punter Brian Buschini holds the ball during practice Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson stands next to head coach Scott Frost during practice Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/01/2022 - Nebraska's punter Brian Buschini holds the ball during a football practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska's offensive linemen Brant Banks (left) and Turner Corcoran run a drill during practice Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple instructs quarterbacks during practice Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Anthony Grant carries the ball during practice Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson catches a snap before dropping back for a pass during practice Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor runs a drill during practice Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson runs a drill during practice Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
