Husker LB Luke Reimer makes second watch list of preseason

NU football practice, 8.1

Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer participates in practice Monday, August 1, 2022, at Hawks Championship Center.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The nation is taking note of Nebraska linebacker Luke Reimer, who was included on the Bednarik Award watch list Monday, his second of the summer.

The Bednarik Award recognizes the best defensive player in the country, regardless of position. Last week, the former Lincoln North Star standout made the list for best linebacker — the Dick Butkus Award.

Last season, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior led Nebraska with 108 tackles, including six for loss. He was the first Blackshirt to eclipse 100 tackles since 2018.

