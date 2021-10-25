 Skip to main content
Husker kickoff time Nov. 6 against OSU won't be finalized until Saturday night
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 9.28

Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (left) and Cam Taylor-Britt (5) combine on a third-quarter tackle of Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) in front of Huskers head coach Scott Frost (right) on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska and Ohio State will have to wait a few more days before knowing what time their game on Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium will begin. 

The game is among five Big Ten contests that weekend that are subject to flex scheduling, the conference announced Monday. 

The only thing that is known: The game will not be an evening kick. NU officials said Monday that the game will start at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. Broadcast information will be announced Saturday. 

Nebraska hosts Purdue this weekend at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2. 

Ohio State, meanwhile, hosts Penn State on Saturday night in a primetime game on ABC. The Buckeyes have scored 52 or more points in four straight games. 

Now the only remaining game that does not have a start time is Nov. 20 at Wisconsin. The Huskers close the season Nov. 26 at home against Iowa in a game that will start at 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

