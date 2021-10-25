Husker kickoff time Nov. 6 against OSU won't be finalized until Saturday night

Nebraska and Ohio State will have to wait a few more days before knowing what time their game on Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium will begin.

The game is among five Big Ten contests that weekend that are subject to flex scheduling, the conference announced Monday.

The only thing that is known: The game will not be an evening kick. NU officials said Monday that the game will start at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. Broadcast information will be announced Saturday.

Nebraska hosts Purdue this weekend at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Ohio State, meanwhile, hosts Penn State on Saturday night in a primetime game on ABC. The Buckeyes have scored 52 or more points in four straight games.

Now the only remaining game that does not have a start time is Nov. 20 at Wisconsin. The Huskers close the season Nov. 26 at home against Iowa in a game that will start at 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

