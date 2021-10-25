Husker kickoff time Nov. 6 against OSU won't be finalized until Saturday night

Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (left) and Cam Taylor-Britt (5) combine on a third-quarter tackle of Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) in front of Huskers head coach Scott Frost (right) on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
Nebraska and Ohio State will have to wait a few more days before knowing what time their game on Nov. 6 at Memorial Stadium will begin.
The game is among five Big Ten contests that weekend that are subject to flex scheduling, the conference announced Monday.
The only thing that is known: The game will not be an evening kick. NU officials said Monday that the game will start at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. Broadcast information will be announced Saturday.
Nebraska hosts Purdue this weekend at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Ohio State, meanwhile, hosts Penn State on Saturday night in a primetime game on ABC. The Buckeyes have scored 52 or more points in four straight games.
Now the only remaining game that does not have a start time is Nov. 20 at Wisconsin. The Huskers close the season Nov. 26 at home against Iowa in a game that will start at 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
Photos: Nebraska, Minnesota meet in Week 7 clash in Minneapolis
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp (33) reacts after missing a field goal against Minnesota in the third quarter as holder William Przystup (left) looks on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) is congratulated by teammates Wyatt Liewer (right) and Turner Corcoran (69) after scoring the Huskers' first TD against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska safety Deontai Williams (8) picks off a pass intended for Minnesota's Latrelle Neville (right) but gets injured on the third-quarter play as Cam Taylor-Britt looks upfield on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant (0) rushes the ball for a first down against Minnesota in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Minnesota's Mar'Keise Irving (4) side-steps the tackle attempt of Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) during a first-down run in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp (33) reacts after missing an extra-point attempt following Rahmir Johnson's second-quarter touchdown against Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) scores the Huskers' first touchdown despite the efforts of Minnesota's Val Martin in the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Minnesota's Bryce Williams (21) scores on a 56-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp (33) reacts after missing a field goal against Minnesota in the third quarter as Broc Bando (73) walks him off the field on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) runs for a first down after a third-quarter reception against Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (right) on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska tight end Austin Allen (11) runs for a first down after a third-quarter reception against Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (right) on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (top center) watches as Husker running back Jaquez Yant (0) gets stopped before the goal line by Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (bottom center) on a fourth down in the third quarter Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (right) hands the ball off to Husker running back Jaquez Yant (0) before he gets stopped before the goal line by Minnesota's Tyler Nubin on a fourth down in the third quarter Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (right) hands the ball off to Husker running back Jaquez Yant (0) before he gets stopped before the goal line by Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (27) on a fourth down in the third quarter on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Jaquez Yant (0) gets stopped before the goal line by Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (bottom center) on a fourth down in the third quarter on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (right) hands off the ball to running back Jaquez Yant, who would get stopped before the goal line by Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (27) on a fourth down in the third quarter Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Minnesota receiver Daniel Jackson gains 9 yards on a first-quarter reception as Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) and Marquel Dismuke (bottom right) tackle him on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Minnesota's Chris Autman-Bell (center) gets a 9-yard gain on a first-quarter reception before getting tackled by Nebraska's Deontai Williams (left) and Quinton Newsome on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Minnesota's Tanner Morgan throws a pass against Nebraska in the third quarter Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Minnesota's Mar'Keise Irving dives forward for extra yardage on a first-down run against Nebraska in the second quarter Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) is lifted by Husker lineman Turner Corcoran after his third-quarter touchdown against Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) is escorted off the field by an official after a third-quarter tackle near the Minnesota goal line on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. He did not return to the game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) is escorted off the field by an official after a third-quarter tackle near the goal line as Minnesota's Coney Durr watches on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. He did not return to the game.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Minnesota fans reach out to Minnesota's Bryce Williams (21), who scores on a 56-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter against Nebraska on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska receiver Omar Manning takes a hit from Minnesota's Jordan Howden (right) as Phillip Howard (2) looks in the fourth quarter Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws a pass in the fourth quarter against Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska offensive lineman Bryce Benhart (54) prepares to block Minnesota's Boye Mafe (34) during a first-quarter play Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson rushes between Minnesota's Jordan Howden (left) and Tyler Nubin as Esezi Otomewo (right) trails the play in the first quarter Saturday, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska safety Deontai Williams (8) picks off a pass intended for Minnesota's Latrelle Neville but gets injured on the third-quarter play as Nick Henrich (42) and Cam Taylor-Britt look upfield on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (top center) watches as Husker running back Jaquez Yant (0) gets stopped before the goal line by Minnesota's Tyler Nubin (bottom center) on a fourth down in the third quarter on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Minnesota's Bryce Williams (left) gets out of the end zone as Nebraska's Nick Henrich (42) tries to tackle him and JoJo Domann (13) converges on the third-quarter play on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Twenty-one-month-old Mila Hachiya (left) shares her Fruity Pebbles-encrusted donut with her mother, Katie (both of Minneapolis), before a Nebraska football game against Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Bundled up for the chilly morning, Nebraska fan Collin Sayers of Lincoln is all smiles as he high-fives fellow Husker fans outside Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander (left) and outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson get off the team buses before a Husker football game against Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska trumpeter Matthew Bigge awaits the arrival of the Golden Gophers outside Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska fans George (bottom) and Jay Stockwell of Edina, Minn. watch as the Huskers come off the buses prior to the Minnesota game Saturday in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska coach Scott Frost (right) talks with Husker offensive coordinator Matt Lubick (left) and Mario Verduzco during pregame warmups before taking on Minnesota on Oct. 16 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander walks off the field as the Huskers finish warmups before taking on Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander (right) watches the pregame warmups before the Huskers take on Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska wide receiver Levi Falck runs after a first-down reception in the fourth quarter against Minnesota's Jordan Howden on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander (right) watches pregame warmups before the Huskers take on Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander throws the ball to players during pregame warmups ahead of a Husker football game against Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander (right) talks with linebacker JoJo Domann (13) before the Huskers take on Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) scrambles away from the Nebraska defense in the third quarter on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (14) rushes for a 28-yard gain and a first down against Minnesota in the third quarter Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Minnesota's Chris Autman-Bell (top) is taken out by Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) in the third quarter Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck (right) celebrates with a policeman as Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) walks past following the Gophers' win over the Huskers on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez jogs off the field after the Huskers' loss to Minnesota on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska coach Scott Frost directs the team against Minnesota in the first half Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Minnesota's Mariano Sori-Marin (let) and Tyler Nubin celebrate the fourth-quarter safety of Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
