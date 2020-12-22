Husker kicker Connor Culp earns first-team All-Big Ten from AP

Connor Culp continues to add to his recognition collection.

The Nebraska senior kicker on Tuesday morning earned first-team All-Big Ten honors by the Associated Press.

Culp was also named the Big Ten's kicker of the year by the conference last week and picked up first-team honors from both the league's coaches and media.

Culp made 13 of 15 field goal attempts on the season with a long of 49 yards and hit all 20 of his extra points.

The Arizona native was the only Husker selected to the AP's top two teams.

The AP's major awards included Indiana's Tom Allen as the coach of the year, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as the top offensive player, Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon as the top defensive player and Northwestern safety redshirt freshman safety Brandon Joseph as the top newcomer.

Four players earned unanimous first-team selection: Fields, Nixon, Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and Iowa tackle Alaric Jackson.