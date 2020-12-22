Husker kicker Connor Culp earns first-team All-Big Ten from AP

Connor Culp continues to add to his recognition collection.
The Nebraska senior kicker on Tuesday morning earned first-team All-Big Ten honors by the Associated Press.
Culp was also named the Big Ten's kicker of the year by the conference last week and picked up first-team honors from both the league's coaches and media.
Culp made 13 of 15 field goal attempts on the season with a long of 49 yards and hit all 20 of his extra points.
The Arizona native was the only Husker selected to the AP's top two teams.
The AP's major awards included Indiana's Tom Allen as the coach of the year, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields as the top offensive player, Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon as the top defensive player and Northwestern safety redshirt freshman safety Brandon Joseph as the top newcomer.
Four players earned unanimous first-team selection: Fields, Nixon, Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim and Iowa tackle Alaric Jackson.
The AP voting panel was made up of 24 reporters that cover each of the Big Ten's 14 schools.
Here are the full teams:
FIRST TEAM
Offense
WR: Ty Fryfogle, Indiana, 6-2, 214, Sr., Lucedale, Mississippi.
WR: David Bell, Purdue, 6-2, 205, So., Indianapolis.
u-OT: Alaric Jackson, Iowa, 6-6, 315, Sr., Detroit.
OT: Thayer Munford, Ohio State, 6-6, 315, Sr., Cincinnati.
OG: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State, 6-4, 315, Jr., Bellflower, California.
OG: Kendrick Green, Illinois, 6-4, 315, Jr., Peoria, Illinois.
C: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, 6-3, 289, So., Solon, Iowa.
TE: Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin, 6-5, 245, Jr., Madison, Wisconsin.
u-QB: Justin Fields, Ohio State, 6-3, 228, Jr., Kennesaw, Georgia.
u-RB: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota, 5-10, 210, Jr., Baltimore.
RB : Tyler Goodson, Iowa, 5-10, 200, So., Suwanee, Georgia.
PK : Connor Culp, Nebraska, 5-10, 190, Sr., Phoenix.
All-purpose : Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers, 5-10, 160, Jr., New York.
Defense
DE: Chauncey Golston, Iowa, 6-5, 270, Sr., Detroit.
DE: Shaka Toney, Penn State, 6-3, 252, Sr., Philadelphia.
u-DT: Daviyon Nixon, Iowa, 6-3, 305, Jr., Kenosha, Wisconsin.
DT: Jerome Johnson, Indiana, 6-3, 304, Sr., Bassfield, Mississippi.
LB: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, 6-4, 240, Sr., Katy, Texas.
LB: Micah McFadden, Indiana, 6-2, 235, Jr., Tampa, Florida.
LB: Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers, 6-1, 234, Sr., Far Rockaway, New York.
CB: Greg Newsome II, Northwestern, 6-1, 190, Jr., Chicago.
CB: Shaun Wade, Ohio State, 6-1, 195, Sr., Jacksonville, Florida.
S: Brandon Joseph, Northwestern, 6-1, 192, Fr., College Station, Texas.
S: Jamar Johnson, Indiana, 6-1, 197, Jr., Sarasota, Florida.
P: Tory Taylor, Iowa, 6-4, 225, Fr., Melbourne, Australia.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
WR: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, 6-0, 193, So., Austin.
WR: Chris Olave, Ohio State, 6-1, 188, Jr., San Marcos, California.
OT: Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin, 6-5, 305, Sr., Green Bay, Wisconsin.
OT: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, 6-4, 294, Fr., Park Ridge, Illinois.
OG: Cole Banwart, Iowa, 6-4, 296, Sr.,. Ottosen, Iowa.
OG: Mike Miranda, Penn State, 6-3, 301, Jr., Stow, Ohio.
C: Josh Myers, Ohio State, 6-5, 312, Jr., Miamisburg, Ohio.
TE: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State, 6-5, 258, Jr., Merrimac, Massachusetts.
QB: Michael Penix Jr., Indiana, 6-3, 218, So., Tampa, Florida.
RB: Master Teague III, Ohio State, 5-11, 225, So., Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
RB: Stevie Scott III, Indiana, 6-2, 231, Jr., Syracuse, New York.
PK: Keith Duncan, Iowa, 5-10, 179, Sr., Weddington, North Carolina.
All-purpose: Giles Jackson, Michigan, 5-9, 188, So., Antioch, California.
Defense
DE: Jason Oweh, Penn State, 6-5, 252, So., Howell, New Jersey.
DE: Owen Carney Jr., Illinois, 6-3, 260, Sr., Miami.
DT: Haskell Garrett, Ohio State, 6-2, 299, Sr., Las Vegas.
DT: Tommy Togiai, Ohio State, 6-2, 300, Jr., Pocatello, Idaho.
LB: Blake Gallagher, Northwestern, 6-1, 228, Sr. Raynham, Massachusetts.
LB: Pete Werner, Ohio State, 6-3, 242, Sr., Indianapolis.
LB: Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State, 6-0, 225, Sr., Ann Arbor, Michigan.
CB: Shakur Brown, Michigan State, 5-11, 190, Jr. Stockbridge, Georgia.
CB: Tiawan Mullen, Indiana, 5-10, 176, So., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
S: Jack Koerner, Iowa, 6-0, 205, Jr., Des Moines, Iowa.
S: Lamont Wade, Penn State, 5-9, 191, Sr., Clairton, Pennsylvania.
P: Drue Chrisman, Ohio State, 6-3, 222, Sr., Lawrenceburg, Indiana.
u-Unanimous selection
