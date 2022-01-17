Husker ILB Will Honas enters transfer portal, will aim to play seventh season elsewhere

Nebraska veteran inside linebacker Will Honas will attempt to play his seventh year of college football elsewhere.

The one-time junior college transfer who has spent the past four seasons at NU — two of them, including 2021, impacted by injury — entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal Monday.

Honas acknowledged his transfer on Twitter, writing, "It's been an honor to rep the N and be a part of the Blackshirt defense for the past four years. Thank you to my teammates, coaches, support staff and Nebraska faithful for helping me create memories and relationships that will last a lifetime. This is not an easy decision because of how special it is to play for the University of Nebraska, but I will be entering the transfer portal with my last year of eligibility."

Honas, a Wichita, Kansas, native, missed the 2021 season with a knee injury suffered on one of the final days of spring football last April. He would have been playing in his sixth and final college football season.

Instead, he sought a medical waiver to play a seventh and he'll do it someplace besides Nebraska.