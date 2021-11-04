Husker Hot Topic: Will we hear anything on Scott Frost's job status by the end of the season?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Life in the Red Podcast, Parker Gabriel, Steven M. Sipple and Chris Basnett will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.

Will we hear anything on Frost's job status by the end of the season?

Parker: If they've already made a decision, somewhere in the brain trust, if they've already made the decision to bring Scott back, I think there's a chance they would announce that during the bye week. So my answer is, I think we could.

And this is why: Matt Wells, the Texas Tech coach who was fired, part of the reason they fired him before the end of the year was, they didn't want to give him the opportunity to win any games down the stretch that would sort of bolster his case for coming back. To me, this is sort of the opposite.

If Trev Alberts and the brain trust decide to bring Scott back, for the 2022 season, it is not going to be based purely on a wins and losses standpoint. It's not, at this point. What you're talking about is how they see the arc of the program. Because the wins and losses obviously, because that deck is stacked against Scott.