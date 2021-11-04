Husker Hot Topic: Will we hear anything on Scott Frost's job status by the end of the season?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Life in the Red Podcast, Parker Gabriel, Steven M. Sipple and Chris Basnett will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.
Will we hear anything on Frost's job status by the end of the season?
Parker: If they've already made a decision, somewhere in the brain trust, if they've already made the decision to bring Scott back, I think there's a chance they would announce that during the bye week. So my answer is, I think we could.
And this is why: Matt Wells, the Texas Tech coach who was fired, part of the reason they fired him before the end of the year was, they didn't want to give him the opportunity to win any games down the stretch that would sort of bolster his case for coming back. To me, this is sort of the opposite.
If Trev Alberts and the brain trust decide to bring Scott back, for the 2022 season, it is not going to be based purely on a wins and losses standpoint. It's not, at this point. What you're talking about is how they see the arc of the program. Because the wins and losses obviously, because that deck is stacked against Scott.
If they believe that this is going to turn around, and it's going to turn around either down the stretch this year, or next year, I think the bye week is a good time to announce that, because you take out of the realm of possibility, having to explain bringing him back if they lose against Wisconsin and Iowa. In other words, you get the news out of the way, you explain why you believe in him for 2022, hopefully that frees the kids up, then they can go play their asses off.
Steve: So if you're Trev Alberts, you're hoping for a win, but at least a close game (against Ohio State). And (Parker) didn't mention the recruiting element, but I think that's a sizable part of it. Then you announce early in the week, the coaches go out in the bye week and recruit knowing they have a job at least into next year, and they can say that to people, and I think that's really important.
Now, there is precedence in that; that didn't happen in 2013. Sean Eichorst took the Bo Pelini decision right through the season — he announced it after the season, it was on a Saturday after the final game. But it was really awkward for everybody.
The other thing about this is, if they don't announce anything next week, and it's silence, what does that do?
Chris: I say no. And you guys have laid out a very good case why it will happen, and you're going to make me sound very stupid, which wouldn't be the first time that's happened.
But I just don't see it. Trev Alberts doesn't seem like the type of athletic director that's going to make that announcement before the end of the season, unless they are bringing him back, and they've already made that decision.
From all accounts, Trev Alberts wants this to work with Scott Frost. And he's said as much, essentially.
But I even think back to when Trev was hired, and how close to the vest that was played, and how it kind of all happened very quickly. So I think a little bit of that is at play.
I just don't think, unless it's an iron-clad, stone-cold lock that they know they're bringing him back, they've told Scott Frost that, I just don't see it happening before the end of the season. But I do see it happening relatively quickly after the Iowa game.
