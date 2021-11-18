Husker Hot Topic: Will Scott Frost hire a full-time special teams coach?

Parker: I don't really believe that he will. Especially not in the first order of things. If I'm being honest, I think if that were to happen, it would be more likely if the defensive side of the staff is affected at some point. Like if a guy leaves on the defensive side, which is always a possibility. There's coaching turnover almost every offseason, even when you don't initiate it by firing four guys. To me, that seems like the most likely potential shakeup. And that's logical, because that's where the majority of the special teams duties lie right now, Mike Dawson's the outside linebackers coach, and he's also the special teams coordinator.

The second part of the conversation is, what do we actually mean by that? Is it somebody that only coaches special teams? Because I think if you look around the country, I think a lot of special teams coordinators have a position (to coach). So if you do that, if you hire a guy that's overseeing a better special teams unit than Nebraska, and you also want him to coach running backs, or you want him to coach corners or whatever, all you're doing is replacing Mike Dawson as the person who coaches special teams and also has positional responsibility.