Husker Hot Topic: Who will be Nebraska’s leading rusher vs. Northwestern?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly burning question about the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the "Life in the Red Podcast," Luke Mullin and Amie Just will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.

Who will be Nebraska’s leading rusher vs. Northwestern?

Amie: I'm going to say Anthony Grant. I'm high on Grant and Ervin, so I felt like I have to pick between one of those two. I don't think he'll lead in every game, but for the first one, why not?

Luke: I agree with you, and I think Grant is the safe choice here. He's a guy who has a lot of experience playing college football, being a powerful runner and he's a guy who can get out there on the early downs and chip away for the team.

Personally, I'll be really interested to see how much they work Gabe Ervin into the mix. Last year, he was a true freshman coming in and the coaching staff was pretty happy to give him eight, ten touches a game there early in the season. There's a lot of competition and different players in the mix this year, but I think Grant is the guy you're looking to get double-digit carries.

For Ervin, if I had to put a ballpark on it, maybe he gets six carries or something like that. Obviously, Jaquez Yant is also in the mix and Rahmir (Johnson) will be in the wideback role so we'll see if he can get a few carries as well.