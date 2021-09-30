Husker Hot Topic: Who are the five offensive linemen you're most intrigued to see together Saturday?

Welcome to the Hot Topic, a weekly look at the state of Nebraska football. Each week on the Life in the Red Podcast, Parker Gabriel, Steven M. Sipple and Chris Basnett will discuss an important topic heading into that week's game, and that discussion will appear in the Journal Star's Huskers section on the day before gameday.
Who are the five offensive linemen you're most intrigued to see together?
Parker: This might be a little bit more change than what they’ll ultimately go with. But the five I guess I’d be most intrigued to see would be Teddy Prochazka, the freshman, at left tackle; let’s say Turner Corcoran flipping over to right tackle; Nouredin Nouili at left guard, and I think it would interesting to see Bryce Benhart slide down a level and play right guard. That would be three new starters, but four guys playing a position they didn’t play last week.
Steven: That’s exactly the group I was going to say. Exactly. I’m interested to see Prochazka, what that would look like as a freshman. Northwestern, I don’t know what they have up front, but they’re usually pretty good up front. And they’ll be some grown men, and I want to see what that looks like.
I imagine Nouili can’t be too far away from being ready. I imagine moving Corcoran, just flipping him over to the right side, could help. He’s got to get a lot better.
I would almost be, there’s a part of me — I know this kind of goes against what we’re saying — but just to stick with most of the other guys wouldn’t alarm me that much. What could have happened was, they gave everybody an open shot this week, and hopefully the guys who were starting said, ‘I’m not giving up my job’. That’s what I hope happened. And maybe a guy like Bryce Benhart made them think twice a little bit. I’d like to think they could make (the coaching staff) think twice about making any changes. That’s what I’d hope.
But nothing’s worked. It’s not working at a really high level or a really low level, depending on how you want to say it. But there’s a part of me that says, I just wish those guys that were starting were saying, ‘No, nobody’s taking my job. I’m going to have the best week of practice I’ve ever had.’
Chris: I like that take. I’ll throw a couple different names at you — how about Brant Banks at right tackle? You talk about benching a guy, how about letting Turner Corcoran watch from the sideline? I like Prochazka at left tackle, like you guys said. Nouili at left guard. Maybe you throw a Broc Bando out there and give him some run.
I like sliding Benhart down at right guard, and I think Corcoran needs to watch. Brant Banks is a guy that’s played pretty much every position on the line except for center, and says he feels comfortable everywhere. So maybe instead of Nouili and Corcoran you go Bando and Banks in some form or another and see what that looks like.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.