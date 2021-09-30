Husker Hot Topic: Who are the five offensive linemen you're most intrigued to see together Saturday?

I would almost be, there’s a part of me — I know this kind of goes against what we’re saying — but just to stick with most of the other guys wouldn’t alarm me that much. What could have happened was, they gave everybody an open shot this week, and hopefully the guys who were starting said, ‘I’m not giving up my job’. That’s what I hope happened. And maybe a guy like Bryce Benhart made them think twice a little bit. I’d like to think they could make (the coaching staff) think twice about making any changes. That’s what I’d hope.

But nothing’s worked. It’s not working at a really high level or a really low level, depending on how you want to say it. But there’s a part of me that says, I just wish those guys that were starting were saying, ‘No, nobody’s taking my job. I’m going to have the best week of practice I’ve ever had.’

Chris: I like that take. I’ll throw a couple different names at you — how about Brant Banks at right tackle? You talk about benching a guy, how about letting Turner Corcoran watch from the sideline? I like Prochazka at left tackle, like you guys said. Nouili at left guard. Maybe you throw a Broc Bando out there and give him some run.