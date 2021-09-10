Husker Hot Topic: When Nebraska gets into 3rd and 5, what are they going to do?

Parker: I went back and forth on this. There is part of me that thinks — they had a 4th and 5, they went for it out of the red zone, and they got Samori Toure on a crosser. I think that would be a possibility. You’d like to think they’d be able to run it, and Sipple, I think that one of the most interesting things we’ve seen over the first two games is a little bit of the triple option look. They’ve dressed it up, they’ve done some different things, but the bottom line is, in the first couple games, they’ve basically run veer out of the pistol with the option to give it on what is essentially inside zone, and then getting Martinez, and what is usually Samori Toure on the edge.