Husker Hot Topic: When Nebraska gets into 3rd and 5, what are they going to do?

When Nebraska gets into 3rd and 5, what is the play call?
Chris: The ball is going to be in Adrian’s hands, I don’t think there’s any question about that. It’s just a matter of, is it going to be quick hitter to the tight end? Is it going to be a quarterback draw? Do you trust him to throw it down the field a little further and get it past the sticks? A couple times this year we’ve seen him try to go to the tight end in the flat and let the tight end make a play.
It goes back to a lack of real identity. We don’t really know what they’re going to do in that situation.
Steven: Baz, call the play. Call it!
Chris: I just got a delay of game. They’re throwing the quick hitter to Austin Allen, is what they’re doing. It’s going to be a pass, they’re going to throw it to Austin Allen.
Steven: I need you in the headset to be decisive!
Parker: I went back and forth on this. There is part of me that thinks — they had a 4th and 5, they went for it out of the red zone, and they got Samori Toure on a crosser. I think that would be a possibility. You’d like to think they’d be able to run it, and Sipple, I think that one of the most interesting things we’ve seen over the first two games is a little bit of the triple option look. They’ve dressed it up, they’ve done some different things, but the bottom line is, in the first couple games, they’ve basically run veer out of the pistol with the option to give it on what is essentially inside zone, and then getting Martinez, and what is usually Samori Toure on the edge.
You’d like to be able to line up and run inside zone and say we’re going to get five yards.
Steven: On 3rd and 5?
Parker: Well, yeah, should that be impossible that you can get five?
Steven: When’s the last time they did that?
Parker: I don’t know. Probably not since I’ve been here.
Steven: 1999, probably.
Parker: I think that at this point, that option look probably gives you as good a chance of getting five yards as anything. Because if you’re light in the box then you can hand it off, and then after that, you’re talking about Adrian Martinez, who’s clearly your best playmaker on offense, and another guy trying to get to the edge and making something happen in space.
Steven: I hate to do this, but when you asked the question, my thought flashed exactly to what Baz said. I’m trying to hit the big tight end in the flat. That’s what I always think when they’re in that situation — get it to Austin Allen. Just have him get a defender on his hip, cut one way, and get it to him. It doesn’t have to be that hard. That’s it. That’s the answer.
