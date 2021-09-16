Husker Hot Topic: What specifically has to happen for Nebraska to beat Oklahoma? We discuss

If you can make Oklahoma have to go the length of the field every time, or almost every time, this is a good enough defense where they might get their fair share of stops.

Steven: OK, Baz, I'll keep it really short. If this happens, I'll also faint in my chair and come to and write about it. If Cam Taylor-Britt returns a punt for a touchdown, Nebraska will win the game. Because how could they not if that happens, in the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century.

Chris: Nebraska doesn't have to play a perfect game to win, but they need to play clean. And it's the stuff we talk about every week: Don't turn it over in your own end, don't set Oklahoma up with short fields, don't make it any easier for them than it's already going to be.

Oklahoma is averaging 49 points per game at home since Lincoln Riley took over. They're going to score. Don't make it any easier for them than it has to be. And Parker touched on that. Keep your defense in plus situations, avoid the catastrophic punt return fumble, kickoff fumble, whatever it may be.

If you can shorten the game with your running game a little bit, and give Adrian Martinez time to make a couple big plays, that's probably how you do it.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.